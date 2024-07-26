Efforts of Peter Gutwein's 350km walk pays off through new MRC Tas program

After raising more than $60,000 during his 350km walk for migrant communities, Peter Gutwein and Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MRC Tas) are putting those funds to use.
In June the former premier and chair of MRC Tas embarked on a seven-day walk from Burnie to Glenorchy, raising funds and hearing stories from Tasmanian migrants along the way.
MRC Tas is using the funds raised by Mr Gutwein to deliver a new program called Cultural Conversations, where anyone can undergo training to better understand Tasmania's culturally diverse community.
Mr Gutwein said after the walk, they had been "blown away" by the interest generated around the program.
"In the week directly following it, we had five of the Southern councils reach out to engage, and they simply wanted to know what they could do to amplify the conversation and keep it going," Mr Gutwein said.
"We've had organisations like Country Women's Association, Neighbourhood House and Rotary clubs interested."
MRC Tas Training and Engagement Officer Aimen Jafri said people had different expectations when it came to Cultural Conversations.
"Some people want to develop compassion, some want to develop patience," Ms Jafri said.
"It depends on what people are there for - but ideally, it's about that awareness of their own unconscious bias, which leads to prejudice.
"Hearing the lived experiences of different people helps develop compassion, and how we can support each other - especially our refugees.
"That's why it's called a cultural conversation; it's something that you go out and experience and practice."
MRC Tas chief executive Gillian Long said everyone comes into contact with people from other cultural backgrounds, almost on a daily basis.
"By learning to understand our own cultural biases and cultural privilege, we can better understand the experience of others," Dr Long said.
"When we have that greater understanding, it's a benefit for the whole community ... it's a good thing for everyone."
Ms Jafri said the Cultural Conversation workshops will run once a month at MRC Tas and was open to everyone.
"We also go out to organisations who invite us to be part of their conversations, so we will keep on going for as long as people want to be culturally diverse, inclusive and culturally aware," Ms Jafri said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.