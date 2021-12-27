news, local-news,

The recent launch of e-scooters across the city has prompted broad feedback in regards to the safety of the motorised vehicles. The company behind the orange e-scooters, Neuron, have partnered with the Australian Road Safety Foundation to create a campaign to educate riders on the riding rules in time for the Christmas and school holidays. READ MORE: Accused Christmas Day murderer appears in court The #ScootSafe campaign encourages those riding to be over 18 years or older, wear the supplied helmet, do not ride whilst intoxicated and park responsibly, ensuring the bikes don't obstruct access areas or come in the way of pedestrians or mobility devices. Launching in Tasmania on December 17, the 12-month trial of e-scooters has seen 250 scooters in Hobart and 200 in Launceston. Neuron stated that Geo fencing technology will be in place to control where e-scooters are ridden and parked, and how fast they can travel in certain areas. There will also be various slow zones and no-go zones that will be in place in accordance with state regulations. Neuron says that the start in Launceston has been extremely successful. "We have experienced an amazingly successful start to the service in Launceston. There have been close to five thousand trips already and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive" a Neuron spokesperson said. "The vast majority of our users are riding in a responsible and safe manner. Of course there have been a few people who are still undecided about e-scooters - that happens particularly in the early days of a new program -but overwhelmingly we've had fantastic feedback and support from the community. "Thankfully cases of vandalism are very rare. Our e-scooters are GPS-enabled and are connected so their location is always known. As a safeguard for our riders, if an e-scooter is vandalised we remotely immobilise it so that it is temporarily rendered unusable. It is then retrieved to the warehouse for evaluation and repair."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/3f463eec-2774-431a-a830-6f6749e454cf.png/r128_355_1916_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg