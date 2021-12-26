news, local-news,

A gun was fired in what police believe to be a "targeted attack" in Devonport in the early hours of December 26. Police responded to the report about 1.30am in Gunn Street, Devonport. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honors a generous soul "Two men were observed fleeing the area on foot and attending police recovered a firearm a short time later," Acting Sergeant Fabienne Jamieson said. "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone who has information, or witnessed the event or suspicious males in the vicinity of Gunn Street, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." READ MORE: Tall order as giraffes arrive in our neck of the woods No one was injured during the incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

