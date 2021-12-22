community,

Turning 100 is a major milestone, but it's just another day for Melva Holloway. Mrs Holloway is having a small celebration today, with a family lunch and afternoon tea at St Helens Medea Park Residential Care. Born in St Mary's on this day in 1921, Mrs Holloway lived with her family until she married her husband Arc and moved to St Helens. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Until recently she had been living independently after her husband passed away about 30 years ago. Niece Rachel Hodge said that her aunty is a kind and thoughtful person. "Melva spent a lot of her time baking, growing vegetables, and knitting and crocheting countless rugs and items, all to be given away to grateful friends, nieces and nephews," she said. "It is certainly a blessing to live to a hundred, but those who know Melva would say they are really blessed." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

