The Department of Health have clarified the testing requirements for people at low-risk sites, after a text message was sent out yesterday with incorrect information. The original text message was sent out to people who had been at low-risk exposure sites and instructed them to get tested immediately. It comes after several testing clinics in Launceston were backed up for much of Sunday. In a statement released by the Department of Health, a technical issue caused the message to be sent out without the proviso that people who have been at low-risk exposure settings only need to get tested if they develop any symptoms. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania "I understand that the message that was sent has caused confusion, and I apologise to those people who have been inconvenienced today while trying to get tested," State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said. "The issue that caused the original message to be issued with missing wording has been rectified." READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide Anyone who has received a notification relating to a close contact exposure site or a casual contact exposure site must continue to follow that advice. If you are concerned that you have been wrongly notified by the Department of Health, you can check the list of exposure sites on coronavirus.tas.gov.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

