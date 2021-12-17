coronavirus, covid, launceston, exposure, site, jb hifi, jjs, launceston airport

Within three days of Tasmania's borders opening on December 15, COVID-19 has reared its head in Launceston. Four popular places, five sites and one Qantas flight were listed by the Public Health Department on Friday afternoon as exposure sites. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident JJ's City Cafe between 2.22pm and 2.40pm on December 16 and Qantas flight QF1563 rows nine to 13 which flew from Sydney to Launceston between 11.04am and 12.41pm on the same day were listed as close contact spots. The exposure list said anyone in those spots at those times needed to enter quarantine and get a COVID-19 test immediately. "You will be required to stay in quarantine for up to 14 days from the date of exposure," it said. Casual contact sites, which mean anyone at those sites during particular timeframes need to get a test on days three to five following exposure and need to wear a mask for 14 days, were listed on the Qantas flight for those outside of rows nine to 13, and Invermay JB Hi-Fi between 2.54pm and 3.14pm on December 16. The Launceston Airport baggage carousel was also listed as a casual contact site between 12.55pm and 1.15pm on December 16. The airport arrivals area between 12.55pm to 1.10pm on December 16 and Launceston Plaza between 2.17pm and 2.22pm on December 16 were listed as low risk. The update came just hours after Premier Peter Gutwein said the state would consider introducing a mandatory mask policy for indoor venues. As of Friday night Tasmania had recorded three local cases of COVID-19 within three days of the border opening. More information is available at www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/families-community/public-exposure-sites-in-tasmania.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/ac3f158a-c6f9-4540-9ee7-c25091d2b13b.jpeg/r61_0_1137_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg