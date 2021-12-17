news, local-news,

Launceston's Carols by Candlelight is back and will be held at the Country Club Tasmania. Pack a blanket or fold up chair, a picnic, and your best singing voices. Funds raised at the event will go towards The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal. The event is free, but ticketed. To get tickets visit rotarypassporttasmania.org/launceston-s-carols-by-candlelight. The Launceston Dance Centre will be showcasing its talented students at its end of year celebration. Held at the Princess Theatre, there will be ballet, tap and jazz dance performances. For tickets visit: theatrenorth.com.au/hooked-on-dance Bridport will experience some Christmas cheer as part of the Bridport Lions Club Christmas Carols By the Sea event. Featuring a visit from Santa, rides, food vans and a free sausage sizzle the event is set to be an evening of family fun at the Bridport Village Green. On Sunday the women's Greater Northern Cup cricket semi-finals will be held. South Launceston v Wynyard at NTCA No.2 and Launceston v Latrobe at NTCA No.1. Both start at 10am, the winners of those games play the grand final at 2pm at NTCA No.2 The organisers of Harvest Market will be hosting their annual Christmas market on December 22, just in time for last-minute gift shopping. For the first time, the market will be offering a bar for people to enjoy pre-Christmas drinks. The event is not ticketed, but masks are to be worn. The Launceston City Community Christmas is an opportunity for the community to get together on Christmas Day. A traditional lunch is served at Albert Hall, with children's activities and entertainment. It is a free event. To register attendance, visit launcestoncommunitychristmas.com.au. The team behind Party In The Paddock and The Basin Concert - or Basin-ish Concert as it became known - are back. Party In The Apocalypse is a two-day, non-camping music and arts festival held at Churchill Park, Launceston. The festival promises to bring some of Australia's favourite acts, including Lime Cordiale, Dune Rats, Cub Sport and Pnau, to Tasmania for one of the biggest lineups to hit the state in the past two years.

