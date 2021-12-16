news, local-news, Sprent, Castra Road, Fatal motorcycle crash, Tasmania Police, North-West

A motorcycle rider has died in a crash in the state's North-West on Wednesday night. A Tasmania Police spokesperson said a female rider had died as a result of a crash between a motorcycle and utility on Castra Road at Sprent. Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30pm. READ MORE: Magistrate raps police officer's 'rude, provocative' gesture The spokesperson said that the rider had died at the scene. "The driver of the utility was not injured however was conveyed to the Mersey Community Hospital where he was treated for shock. The driver underwent a mandatory blood test," the spokesperson said. Castra Road was closed for about three hours while crash investigations were undertaken, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

