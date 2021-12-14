news, local-news,

A 21-year-old man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on charges of aggravated carjacking and firearms offences. Curtly James Hodge of Heather St appeared on charges of possessing a firearm when unlicenced, aggravated carjacking in Invermay, possession of a shortened .22, possession of a controlled plant and recklessly discharging a firearm at Invermay. Police allege Mr Hodge car-jacked a vehicle driven by Cameron Bowerman on December 12, 2021. READ MORE: Why airport biosecurity staff walked off the job He was remanded in custody to reappear on January 4 at 9.15am. In a separate incident a 29-year-old man is in a stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Launceston General Hospital after a shooting in Newnham on Monday morning. READ MORE: Mystery donor pays off 150 lay-bys at Launceston Toyworld Police said the victim had been "uncooperative" in the investigation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/667e0409-9e9a-4c87-a4bc-30b43eab27cc.jpg/r7_170_3333_2049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg