community,

The Dorset Council have announced that the Australia Day Awards nominations have been extended until Friday the 7th January 2022. Nominations can be submitted under categories including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Dorset Volunteer of the Year, Dorset Sports Award and Community Event of the Year. READ MORE: Launceston mental health podcast wins national award The awards are announced each year as part of Australia Day celebrations, with a ceremony to be held on the evening of January 25, 2022. Those wanting to nominate an individual or group can visit www.dorset.tas.gov.au/australia-day-awards Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/d5196b3d-5c19-4279-a81a-efb852b3121f.jpg/r0_73_943_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg