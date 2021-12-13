news, local-news,

A person of interest in relation to the disappearance of Darlene Avis Geertsema has been asked to attend court during the first day of a coronial inquest. Coroner Simon Cooper told John Shepherd's lawyer Greg Richardson that he thought Mr Shepherd should be at the inquest being held at the Launceston Magistrates Court. The Westbury man was named a person of interest in October this year as part of investigations into the 1978 disappearance of his former partner, Ms Geertsema. READ MORE: Man in hospital, offender on run after Newnham shooting The North-West mum was last seen in the evening of October 23 at her newly rented flat on Best Street in Devonport. Her 1977 Holden Sunbird was later found off Victoria Parade in Devonport, but her body was never found. Mr Shepherd was previously bailed to appear during the inquest on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Mr Richardson said he had advised his client to appear on Wednesday when he is expected to give evidence. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania "But I told him to make sure he is near his phone in case he is required, " Mr Richardson told the court. Mr Cooper said he thought it would be best if Mr Shepherd was at the court. Mr Richardson said he would call Mr Shepherd when he got the chance. The inquest had so far heard from one witness, Robyn Geertsema.

