WELL here we go again, these so-called road safety experts - all they want to do is lower the speed limit. When I was on the Road Safety Advisory Council, I told them that the public would not accept this simplistic response. The simplest, fastest and most effective solution is to put police out there on the road in marked police vehicles enforcing the existing road laws. This is fact and has been proven every time there is a long weekend with a road safety police blitz. READ MORE: 'No justice': widower despairing of cruel parole prediction IT is no surprise we have so many accidents and fatalities on our roads mainly due to the infestation of immature imbeciles, and it will only get worse until something is done. Try telling these selfish morons that driving is a privilege, not a right, as those of us who are capable of comprehending are regularly reminded. There needs to be more permanent speed cameras set up in many locations, as "slow down" does not seem to register with most drivers or riders. Take a trip anywhere in Tasmania and drive at the maximum limit or just under and observe how many vehicles overtake you and disappear out of sight. Unfortunately, road rules are only there for those who actually take any notice of them. READ MORE: Launceston's Riverbend Park was designed with kids, for kids Furthermore, these laws on a piece of paper or in a book are useless, they need to be enforced 24/7. Those responsible for safety on our streets and highways must take real action to rid the roads of these ratbags. I AGREE with Sarah Courtney, COVID safety "must" be everyone's business, especially with the borders opening up. With Tasmania having one of the worlds highest vaccination rates, most Tasmanians have done right by themselves and all those they come in contact with by being vaccinated. After the borders open, rallies and protests need to be ceased, as with large gatherings that would be a certain recipe for spread, especially with those who can't or won't by choice be vaccinated. This is not about what our rights are, it's about doing what's required to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone on a whole. Be sensible, be vaccinated and be as free as we can be. THE Co-ordinator General recently looked into TasWater's capacity to supply water to four proposed hydrogen plants at Bell Bay. They represent a rare and exciting opportunity, but will require a massive 10 to 20 gigalitres (GL) which appears to be beyond TasWater's present capacity. In all other respects Bell Bay is perfect, it has zoned industrial land, an excellent port, a skilled resident workforce and emissions free electricity, (so long as it is not all sold to Victoria). The simple solution is to construct a barrage at Point Rapid to collect the large volumes of fresh water flowing down the South and North Esk rivers. This would create a freshwater lake 80 per cent the capacity of Sydney Harbour and within easy pumping distance to Bell Bay. READ MORE: Tasmania passes 90 per cent vaccination milestone Construction could well qualify for Commonwealth funding. Water sales to major users will recover future costs and create ongoing profits. This is a great opportunity to not only attract significant new industry here, but also put an end to chronic existing estuary problems, such as sedimentation and a lessening of flood risk in the upper reaches, eradicating the salt loving rice grass, creating a boom in rowing, boating and tourism, while adding mud free appeal to Seaport, North Bank and South Bank as attractive lakefront venues. The hydrogen initiative is real and the door is open, but the opportunity for Tasmania will fail if the water problem is not solved. Fortunately coincidence has suddenly required a large volume of fresh water, it is freely available here, but currently wasted as it mixes with the salt tide. All sides of politics are desperate to make new emissions free energy work and Commonwealth funding is almost certain if urgently promoted prior to the 2022 election. A small expert panel of engineers should be immediately appointed to report on the feasibility of the well researched Tamar Lake data. WE tend to warm towards rebels provided their revolt is not too gross or sustained. There is a boundary to our acceptance that can easily be crossed. Clive Palmer and Craig Kelly have lost the support of most Australians because they have crossed too far and become outlandish. Bridget Archer, however, has gained a lot of support for her revolt. Many of us are sickened by the outlandish "pork barreling" that is a feature of the present federal government. Mind you, we've benefited greatly in the swinging electorates of Bass and Braddon, but one must feel sorry for Clark and Franklin. We cannot claim to be a democracy when our votes can so blatantly be bought. Good for you, Ms Archer for taking a stand. You will find many of us support you.

