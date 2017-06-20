How you can get involved this year

There are many ways you can support The Examiner's 66th Winter Relief Appeal.
IN PERSON
Donations to the appeal can be made at The Examiner office, located on Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street Launceston.
ONLINE
To bank transfer please use the Winter Relief account:
To use BPAY use the same account:
NEED MORE INFO?
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the office.
Phone 03 6336 7377 or email mail@examiner.com.au
