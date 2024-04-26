Agfest 2024 is kicking off

Tasmania's biggest agricultural-based festival is back, and it's bigger and better than ever.
In 2024 there will be 600 stallholders exhibiting at Quercus Park, with the Agfest team expecting more than 60,000 people to visit across the three days.
Agfest chairman, Dylan Bellchambers, said "it's good to see growth and interest in Tasmania's premier field day."
"We have our classics like sheepdogs and sand sculptures returning this year as well as bands playing."
The event boasts more than 65 per cent of Tasmanian only businesses, which has been a core focus for the Agfest team.
Since the event was established in 1989, it has been an integral event on the agriculture calendar.
Agfest continues to develop the confidence, skills and capacity of the states young rural leaders as they connect, learn and tackle the mammoth task of organising the legendary anural Agfest field days.
Check out the e-magazine here for the stallholders and map of the weekend.
