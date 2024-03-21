Travelways | April - May 2024

Autumn is my favourite season.
There are days when the sun comes out and you can soak in the warmth, and there are others when it hides away.
It begins the time when you can snuggle up in your most comfortable clothes (baggy track-pants, fluffy socks, oversized jumper) clutching your favourite hot beverage (a dark hot chocolate with chocolate shavings on top, obviously...) and finally read that book that you've been wanting to read all summer (Babel by R. F Kuang).
Sounds pretty idyllic, doesn't it?
Don't be fooled by the change in weather! Where things might quiet down in other places, this is the time when Tasmanians thrive.
Being used to the colder weather, the slight chill in the air is motivation, not a hindrance.
There are a plethora of inaugural festivals which are kicking off in this season, and we're looking forward to them with so much anticipation - this is a very exciting time for Tasmania.
In addition to that, there are so many performances to look forward to, and we've only named a few.
There are tours, workshops, dining experiences and exhibitions - you'll be spoilt for choice.
