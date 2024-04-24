Rooftop bar? Untapped levels of Launceston CBD could 'absolutely' work

The upper level of Launceston's 'Coles corner' building never really recovered from Coles Variety Store's closure 36 years ago.
Once home to a buzzing cafeteria, the first floor has only been used as storage space since.
But it hasn't been from lack of interest.
Arcade gaming giant Timezone once asked the question, as have others.
The building is owned by a Melbourne-based family who bought the building for $3.21 million in 1988.
Since removing the original stairway and splitting the ground floor into seven tenancies, the family has considered several "different concepts" for developing the first floor.
One of those plans included escalators on Charles Street leading to larger-style first-floor tenancies.
But so far, nothing has stuck.
"Costs were one thing," Shepherd and Heap's Ian Singline said of the plans.
"[It needed] a whole upgrade of the first floor, not just the escalators but amenities - services, air conditioning, power, the whole works.
"The current ownership basically shelved it, but from time to time others knock on the door about the first floor.
"One day something will turn up."
Many Launcestonians have hoped that a hospitality enterprise would one day return to the famous Coles cafeteria site.
Mr Singline said the location would "absolutely" suit a rooftop bar.
"One of the best ones people comment on is in Brisbane - the Queen Street Mall on the first floor," he said.
"Overlooking the mall there's one or two rooftop bars with food - that seems to be booming. Of course there's a better climate and all the rest.
"[But] I for one like those concepts - I can't see why it wouldn't be a winner."
