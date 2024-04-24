Vicky Jacobs needs a choir to help her sing some questions

The old style of song trivia - where patrons scramble to identify the next lyric or a title from a snippet - is a pub favourite. But Vicky Jacobs has a new spin on the classic.
In a new quiz coming to Launceston for the Australian Musical Theatre Festival, Ms Jacobs - a self-professed "theatre nerd" and gameshow fanatic with a musical theatre background - has a choir pop up to serenade the next question.
Song Trivia: Musicals Edition, a test-of-knowledge game which merges everything from TV, musical and movie tunes together with regular quiz fare, arrives in town on May 18.
"It's a trivia night like you know it, except that some of the questions are songs," said Ms Jacobs, the Melbourne Glee Club founder and a past Melbourne Theatre Company musical director.
"It might be a bit of a theme song where you guess the next lyric, or tell us where it's from. But it's not all music; we spin the questions out to things like geography and sportsball, too!"
The event - which was cooked up by Ms Jacobs and has run in Melbourne and at Hobart's Festival of Voices - will take over the Boags Brewery for a night as part of the major festival.
But Ms Jacobs isn't just looking for those wanting to get quizzing; the event requires a choir to do the singing - that's where Launceston comes in.
"It's an opportunity for anyone who'd like to get involved to jump up and sing with the choir, launching us into the questions," she said.
"These are songs you know that are fun to sing, and there's really no pressure.
Song Trivia will have one rehearsal to teach its singers the short snippets of songs.
"We don't mind if you've never sung in public before or never sung before," Ms Jacobs said.
"We'd love to invite you to come along and lend your voice to the quirkiest trivia night in town. If you love belting out a show tune in the shower, you're the singer for us!"
Song Trivia: Musicals Edition is on at the Boag's Brewery, Launceston, on Tuesday, May 18, from 4pm to 6pm. Tickets are available at the Australian Musical Theatre Festival website.
Choir rehearsals are Thursday, May 16, from 5:30-7pm, and Saturday, May 18, from 2-4pm. Singers can sign up via the link: https://forms.gle/oReiE1ZhguigJ59E6
