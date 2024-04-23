Free mental health support will soon be available for Tasmanian children

Tasmanian children will have access to free mental health services later in 2024 under a federal and state government partnership to fund three Head to Health Kids Hubs.
The service will operate in three locations: the muylatina Child and Family Learning Centre in Launceston, plus centres in Burnie, and Bridgewater.
The Kids Hubs will provide free mental health and wellbeing services for children under 12 years old and their families who experience mild to moderate developmental, mental health or behavioural changes.
No formal referral or diagnosis will be needed to receive care.
Acting statewide group director for the child and adolescent mental health service Sam Turnbull said the early years were "so important" for lifelong mental health and wellbeing.
"I think it's fair to say that what we've seen across Tasmania, Australia and internationally is a significant increase in the need for children, young people and their families to access support," Ms Turnbull said.
"What we understand is that the earlier we intervene, the better.
"People can come and ask for help and receive help at that point, rather than having to wait for it to get very serious or too difficult before services intervene."
A multidisciplinary team will be available at each centre, including psychiatrists, psychologists, paediatricians, Aboriginal health workers and more.
Ms Turnbull said they would recruit 18 full time staff across the three centres.
"There will be a clinical lead for each region and clinicians, and then we will look at our health partnerships and educational partnerships for how we do outreach," Ms Turnbull said.
"The focus for these centres is the zero to five [years of age] so we will also look at how we reach into schools for the five to 12 age group as well."
Federal Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Emma McBride said the government had seen an increase in distress among young children and families in Tasmania and across Australia.
"That's why the government under the national mental health and suicide prevention agreement has invested over $80 million in the establishment of a network of 17 Kids Hubs right across the country," Ms McBride said.
"Earlier intervention, with the right kind of wraparound support and care, gives that young person the best chance in life.
Ms McBride said the government was working to increase the number of psychologists undertaking their master's degree.
"We've increased support for supervisors because that's a critical part of them completing their qualifications, so we are working on that pipeline of psychologists," Ms McBride said.
Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Guy Barnett said there was a need to "get ahead of the game".
"I think it's a very good initiative to target children from zero through to 12 years of age," Mr Barnett said.
"This is a pilot program, working with the federal government over a number of years at three locations in Tasmania and of course we'll assess the progress and results, and do whatever we can to address the mental health concerns and needs for young Tasmanians."
