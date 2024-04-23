The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

All aboard: Launceston Sailability thanks sponsors for yacht refurbishment

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
April 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Sailability Launceston yacht out on the water with participants. Picture supplied.
A Sailability Launceston yacht out on the water with participants. Picture supplied.

Launceston Sailability is holding a celebratory event at Home Point on April 23 to thank its supporters for financing a $20,000 refit for two of its yachts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.