All aboard: Launceston Sailability thanks sponsors for yacht refurbishment

Launceston Sailability is holding a celebratory event at Home Point on April 23 to thank its supporters for financing a $20,000 refit for two of its yachts.
Launceston Sailability is part of Sailability Tasmania, which has Hobart, Launceston and Wynyard groups.
It is a volunteer, not-for-profit group providing sailing experiences for people with disabilities or disadvantages in Launceston.
Sailability is also dedicated to using sailing to enrich the lives of people of all abilities-the elderly, the financially and socially disadvantaged, and people with physical challenges.
Up to 18 groups and individuals in the Launceston area use the Launceston Sailability service, and more than 15 experienced volunteer yachtsmen and women provide more than 100 sailing experiences each year.
All their volunteers hold Tasmanian Working with Vulnerable People Cards, and all boat operators are experienced sailors with current motorboat licences.
On-water availability activities are conducted under the auspices of Australian Sailing (the peak yacht club organisation) and are covered by public liability and personal insurance.
Sailability Launceston, Northern Group Vice-President Stephen McElwee said they run the sailing activities every fortnight, and two boats go out each session.
"The participants say that it settles them, and they love to be out on the water.
"The carers comment later on how calming it is for our disabled participants," Mr McElwee said.
Launceston Sailability is financially responsible for operating and maintaining its two yachts and relies on the financial support of local businesses and organisations.
After 20 years of service, their yachts have been completely refurbished, thanks to the community's support and their hardworking volunteer yacht crews.
The Sailability yachts will be on display, and they will thank their supporters with a trip on the Tamar River Cruise ferry Lady Launceston.
"We thought we'd do something for our sponsors. They helped immensely, and we're very grateful to those who have supported the cause," Mr McElwee said.
Launceston Sailability is sponsored by WD Booth Charitable Trust, JMC Motors, Commonwealth Bank, TasPorts, Tamar Yacht Club, Riverside Lions Club, Panoramic Signs, Almasts Australia, Steve Walker Sails, Tamar Marine, Bridget Archer MP and Tamar River Cruises.
The group is celebrating this milestone on Tuesday, April 23, at Home Point from 11.45 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. with all their clients, supporters, and volunteers.
