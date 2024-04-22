Ever wanted to learn how to ferment? This culinary festival is for you

Launceston's culinary feats will be served on a platter to the community at this year's agriCULTURED festival, celebrating the achievements of the agri-food sector of Northern Tasmania.
Whether you want to learn how to ferment at home or learn more about the science behind what ends up on your plate, the festival has something for all foodies.
AgriCULTURED chair Caro Brown said over the four day event, they would be going out into the regions, celebrating what producers are doing on country and farms.
"In addition to acknowledging the sector's contribution to the local economy, agriCULTURED offers farmers and the greater industry the opportunity to explore big ideas, challenge current practices and expand their knowledge to help us all develop secure food systems for the future," Ms Brown said.
"We're thrilled to launch a program that builds on the foundation established over the past three years, and offers increased opportunities for direct engagement between those responsible for growing our food and those that have the privilege to consume it."
Fork it Farm in the state's north-east has been a part of agriCULTURED since its conception, and owner Daniel Crocker said their ethical practices fit into Launceston's City of Gastronomy status.
"We produce ethical free-range pork and a whole range of value added smallgoods on farm; we're the only farm in Tasmania that's actually producing all European style chacuterie," Mr Crocker said.
"It's a really specialised boutique product and really fits into what the goal of Gastronomy Northern Tasmania is, we're really keen to be a part of it and have the conversations with people about the environment.
"And how we can raise animals in an ethical and sustainable way."
Events coordinator Lauren Brown said visitors will have the opportunity to learn how to ferment their own sauerkraut at the Harvest Market in August.
"Our aim there is to bring the science and art of fermentation to the community and teach these traditional techniques," Ms Brown said.
"It's a kid friendly event and you'll get to take your own jar of sauerkraut to ferment at home with the skills, confidence and knowledge to continue that practice at home."
AgriCULTURED kicks off August 1, and tickets and a full list of events can be found on their website.
