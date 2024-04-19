Weekly wrap: Beer, bans, weed, trash, treasure and homewares in the news this week

G'day readers,
This week, the Examiner crew delved into a diverse range of stories, showcasing the breadth of our reporting and why our job is fun sometimes.
Hugh Bohane was a foreign correspondent who reported from war zones before he came to work at the Examiner. He has covered serious subjects like homelessness, the rental crisis, and crime. This week, he wrote about beer. Boag's Brewery reckons they have the only mainstream mid-strength beer made in Tasmania on the market. Hugh tells us the story.
Declan Durrant tells us about a community sustainability project that wants to help people turn their trash into treasure.
Annika Rhoades wrote a lovely business story this week. Annika reported on a little shop in Gravelly Beach that has had a few lives- from a butchery to a pizza shop. Now it's a gift and homewares store.
Benjamin Seeder wrote a feature piece on marijuana this week. The Recreational use of cannabis remains illegal in every Australian state, but some have begun discussions about a move towards liberalisation, including Queensland and Victoria. Will Tasmania follow?
Ben also tells us that Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole has been banned from Tasmanian racetracks for at least 45 days, but the decision won't stop his horses from competing.
Here is a David Pope to put a smile on your face.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
