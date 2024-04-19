Launceston woman escapes jail time, urged to 'turn things around'

A woman with a long list of offences to her name has been given the chance to get on the straight and narrow.
Montana Isabel Pyke, 27, was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 17, 2024.
She had pleaded guilty to numerous charges, mostly related to theft across Launceston, however others included drug possession and the possession of weapons including a stun gun.
Police prosecutor Robert Shepherd told the court Pyke had committed these between 2021 and 2023, being caught on CCTV shoplifting from Red Herring Surf, The Sports Arena and Dan Murphy's.
Mr Shepherd said Pyke also stole dive watches, a gold necklace and a marine from an Airbnb at Trevallyn in January 2023.
Pyke then gave the stolen radio and a watch given to a man she knew to sell for cash.
The court heard Pyke said the items were not stolen, rather she simply did not have the necessary identification to sell them secondhand.
Mr Shepherd said in 2023 police searched a tent at a Summerhill property - where Pyke was living at the time - and found a stun gun.
Pyke later said she was given this by a friend to help control her dog who was in heat.
There was also an incident where Pyke gave officers a false name - her sister's - during a random breath test, later claiming she "didn't want to get locked up" due to an outstanding arrest warrant.
The most serious offending in magistrate Ken Stanton's opinion was a December 2022 burglary at East Launceston.
Mr Shepherd said Pyke was involved in the burglary - something she denied - where items worth more than $8000 including a watch, an heirloom brooch and a bank card, were stolen.
Pyke was found that night near Penquite Road with three bags, one containing mail addressed to homes in the area.
She also had suboxone strips - used to treat opioid dependence and subject to strict controls - on her person.
Mr Shepherd said Pyke told the officers she had been to the burgled house, however three men she had met to buy drugs earlier in the day were the offenders.
Pyke said the men had given her some of the bags, however one was hers.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said Pyke had since made efforts at reform - getting on the waitlist for housing, seeking employment and staying clean from drugs for four months.
The defence said there was "nothing in particular" that led to this beyond Pyke deciding to change.
"She wanted to do it for herself," Ms Goss said.
Mr Stanton said the offending was clearly linked to Pyke's drug use, however he could see she had made a strong effort at reform.
"There's a prospect you might turn things around," Mr Stanton said.
"I don't want to discourage that."
While he felt Pyke's offending warranted a term of imprisonment, Mr Stanton said the best option was holding off on immediate incarceration.
He sentenced Pyke to seven months' jail time, wholly suspended for 18 months.
Mr Stanton also issued a 12 month community correction order, which included 63 hours of community service and, if directed, drug dependency counselling.
"I recognise you are clean, but if you need support they can help you get it," he said.
