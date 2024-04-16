Smoke from Mowbray bushfire set to linger, but no danger

Smoke from a bushfire at Mowbray is set to linger, however firefighters say there is no immediate danger to the community.
The fire near Remount Road, which was first reported by firefighters about midday on Tuesday, April 16, has so far burnt 4.1 hectares but is being controlled.
The Tasmania Fire Service has issued an advisory notice to those in the area to avoid smoke.
Anybody who is sensitive to smoke, particularly those with medical conditions like asthma, are advised to follow their personal plans for avoiding smoke and managing their health.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.