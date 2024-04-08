The Examiner
Tribunal finds man detained against his will at Tasmanian hospital

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
April 8 2024 - 11:32am
A 78-year-old man who attended a Tasmanian hospital emergency department on December 24 was held at the hospital on an invalid treatment order over four days.
A Tasmanian tribunal has agreed that a man was held in a state hospital against his will without an appropriate order over the Christmas break last year.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

