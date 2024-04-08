The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Letters

Church's shabby look only skin-deep, builders 'hooked on extravagance'

By Letters to the Editor
April 8 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff McLean offers a rebuttal to those who think the Chalmers Church is falling into 'awful disrepair'. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Geoff McLean offers a rebuttal to those who think the Chalmers Church is falling into 'awful disrepair'. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Shabby look only skin deep

NO Leanne Atkins (The Examiner, March 31) Chalmers Church is not falling into 'awful disrepair' and is a much loved and cared for heritage building.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.