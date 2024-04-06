'You've got to have a sense of humour': Dorothy Pearce turned 99 years young

At almost 100 years old, Dorothy Pearce is still full of life - walking to the store, playing her favourite music too loud and making her own bed.
Ms Pearce celebrated her 99th birthday at the Tram Sheds in Launceston, amongst her six kids, nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Ms Pearce said the secret to a long and happy life is exercise and not taking things too seriously.
''You've got to keep active - keep walking,'' Ms Pearce said.
''I have walked miles and miles in my life.
''You've also got to have a good sense of humour.''
Growing up on a farm in Legerwood near St Columbia Falls, Ms Pearce was born in 1925 and was one of nine children.
Dorothy attended the West Pyengana School and finished her schooling at the Legerwood State and Ringarooma Area School.
During the war Ms Pearce said she spread flax for army resources on her family property.
''We spread it on the farms, it was frosty and cold - then it would be collected,'' she said.
When she moved to Launceston, Dorothy worked at the ''best cake store in town''.
''I worked at Sheppard's Cake Shop in the Quadrant Mall - it sold the best cakes in Launceston.''
Ms Pearce married in 1947, moved to Bridport and had six children over the next 20 years. She had her last child at 42 years old.
''They kept me busy,'' she said.
''We didn't have washing machines in those days.''
Ms Pearce said she got her licence at 70 years old after her husband passed away.
''My husband's car was just sitting there and everyone said I should get my licence - so I did,'' she said.
''It was pretty funny to learn.
''I did have a couple of little accidents, I ran into the back of someone once.''
Ms Pearce said she spends most of her time listening to music in her room at Peace Haven Masonic Care in Norwood.
''I like to fill the room with music - you don't want it just whispering in your ear,'' she said.
''The staff come in and turn it down all the time.
''I have had my the same speaker for a decade.
''I have always loved music for as long as I can remember.''
Ms Pearce said she also enjoys socialising at her residence but misses ''those who are gone''.
''I've seen a lot of lovely people over my tears - they're gone now,'' she said.
''That's the worst part of it - you get to know the people who come and visit you, so when they die, you miss them.''
