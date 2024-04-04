All in the detail: Local scientist's latest book is 20 years in the making

If you've ever visited Platypus House or Seahorse World at Beauty Point, chances are you've heard of Professor Nigel Forteath.
He has lived a life observing and documenting aquatic habitats.
"My background is a freshwater and marine biologist. It goes back an awful long time, 60 years, believe it or not," he said.
For more than 40 years, he has studied and carried out research in Tasmania - and for the last 20 years, the scientist has been observing, photographing and compiling information on dragonflies and damselflies.
He was the co-founder of Platypus World, and as a freshwater and marine biologist, his research on seahorse biology also led to the establishment of Seahorse World.
Professor Forteath's love for observing wildlife began while growing up in the Scottish Highlands, before attending university in Scotland and eventually moving across the world to Tasmania.
"I ended up being professor of aquaculture at the University of Tasmania," he said.
In 1988, Professor Forteath guided Queen Elizabeth II on her tour of the Tasmanian State Institute of Technology Aquaculture centre.
In 2006, Professor Forteath became a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition of his contribution to marine and freshwater biology.
His latest publication is titled A photographic guide to the dragonflies and damselflies of Tasmania.
"I've been involved with aquatic insects for a very long time," Professor Forteath said.
"I would take samples probably once a week for all these years" he said.
"It was a fantastic opportunity to put together lots of photographs, and eventually decide to write down what I've observed," he said.
As the name suggests, the book is the first of its kind to provide an in-depth and fully photographic guide to the insects.
"It really shows them in colour, as they should be. I think the book magnifies what incredible insects they are," he said.
"I tried to show all the bits and pieces by camera, not by diagram. It's rather unique of a scientist to do that.
"I'm just proud that it's showing these animals as I see them."
With dragonflies and damselflies facing extinction in many parts of the world, Professor Forteath believes that recognition and conservation of this species is critical.
"I think [conservation] is terribly important. And we're lucky here in Tasmania, lots of waterways and most of our marine environments are pretty clean."
The publication of the book was a joint effort with the Launceston Field Naturalists Club.
President of the club Andrew Smith said the book aligned with the club's objectives of conservation and education of nature.
"We think we live in one of the most wonderful parts of the world, and we want to keep it that way; for us, for our children, for our grandchildren," he said.
"And I think the way to do it is education."
While insects may be small, Professor Forteath and Mr Smith said it doesn't make them any less important in ecosystems.
"If they know more about them, they'd realise how critical each one is, where they fit in the food chain, what other species depend on them...this whole thing is a web that is intricately balanced," Mr Smith said.
"It's really a textbook for people, for amateurs, who're interested in natural science," he said.
"We've learned an enormous amount from him.
"We're keen to spread the word about conservation, but we're also very keen to learn more and more about it."
As a patron of the club, Professor Forteath said he's proud to have been supported by them, "otherwise the book would never have happened".
