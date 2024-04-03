Been caught out looking for a latrine? You could be the next top dunny hunter

Ever been out and about and found yourself in need of the toilet but have no idea where to find one, or worse yet found information online that was out of date?
If you've been left looking for a latrine, you might want to join the Great Dunny Hunt.
The nationwide event runs until June 16, with cash prizes on the line for those who log or update information on public toilet facilities on the National Public Toilet Map.
Legendary dunny hunter Sean Burford - winner of the 2022 hunt and somebody who has logged hundreds of public toilets over the years - said the 2024 hunt put an emphasis on "quality over quantity".
"It's about making sure that your local dunny has correct opening hours and information there, and even uploading a photo if there's a photo missing," Mr Burford said.
"Those photos are really handy for people who need to check accessibility."
Mr Burford said he frequently made use of the map when travelling, including while taking in the sights of Tasmania.
"We use it all the time when we are driving and someone in the backseat says 'hey, I need the toilet'," he said.
"We just pull it up on our phones."
Information that can be added to the map includes toilet opening hours, ambulant facilities, and also the location of dump points - useful for those travelling the state in campervans.
Other information sought includes:
Tourists are not the only people that benefit from the national map.
The Continence Foundation of Australia estimates more than five million Australians live with incontinence - an inability to control the bowel and bladder.
A survey of people living with incontinence found 49 per cent of respondents didn't feel comfortable heading off on a long trip without knowing where the first toilet stop was.
Forty-two per cent said they were reluctant to leave home because of their condition, 25 per cent were reluctant to go about daily activities and 22 per cent said the condition affected their relationship with family and friends.
To enter the Great Dunny Hunt 2024, head to the National Public Toilet Map website or download the app on your smartphone and update a toilet facility.
You will then be given the option to complete a four-question survey about what improvements should be made to the National Public Toilet Map, and then enter the competition to win one of three $500 gift cards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.