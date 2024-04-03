The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Been caught out looking for a latrine? You could be the next top dunny hunter

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Dunny Hunt is back for another year, and Tasmanians can do their bit to update the National Public Toilet Map. Picture by Joe Colbrook
The Great Dunny Hunt is back for another year, and Tasmanians can do their bit to update the National Public Toilet Map. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Ever been out and about and found yourself in need of the toilet but have no idea where to find one, or worse yet found information online that was out of date?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.