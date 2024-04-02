Power 70,000 homes: Tasmania's first solar farm progresses to next stage

Tasmania's first large-scale solar farm is now being assessed by the federal Environment Department.
The proposed 288-megawatt project, which was approved by the Northern Midlands Council late last year, will be built on the historical Connorville Station and involve the construction of 677,264 solar panels on 674 hectares of land.
A 345-megawatt battery energy storage system will also be built on the property.
A new 220-kilovolt transmission line is proposed to connect the farm to the Palmerston Substation, approximately 15.4 kilometres away.
The farm is expected to generate enough electricity to provide power to the equivalent of 70,000 homes.
A project description provided to the department states the site was suited for a solar farm and associated infrastructure as it was well-concealed from public view and benefited from existing infrastructure in the region.
"Due to the development area forming part of the much larger Connorville Station landholding, the parcels of land with the least environmental constraints and ecological value were selected for this proposal," it read.
"Considering this, native vegetation removal has primarily been avoided and impacts to natural values minimised where necessary."
It is hoped that the solar farm will be operational in 2026.
Public feedback to the project is being sought by the Environment Department until April 11.
