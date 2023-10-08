Part of the central area of Tasmania's East Coast has emerged as a new area of rainfall deficiency, according to the Bureau of Metereology's latest drought statement.
Last month was the driest September on record for Australia, the report says, with rainfall below average for most of the southern two thirds of the country.
This included large parts of north-eastern Tasmania.
Climate Scientist Dr Tom Remenyi says that what matters is the difference between rainfall divided by evaporation rate which in a warming climate is going up.
"We are watching certain regions moving into what's considered climatological droughts that they've never experienced before because of this increased drying trend, the increased evaporation trends that we've been seeing," Dr Remenyi said.
"And that's been happening across the world, Tasmania is not not unique in that sense, but it is a real risk that we need to start addressing and changing our behaviours to manage that."
The Bureau of Metereology reports that since August, soil moisture has decreased across Northern Tasmania.
It also said that in September, "the evaporative stress index has increased in intensity across much of the south-east of Australia with very elevated areas south and west of the Divide, and part of the central east of Tasmania."
The impact of drought on agriculture depends on what you're trying to grow, Dr Remenyi said.
On the east coast, farming communities have responded to increased droughts by growing commodities that are more suited to that type of climate, he said.
There are very few farmers who aren't changing what they grow and how they manage their farms in response to the changing climate, he said.
"We're seeing a massive expansion of wine across throughout the East Coast and the reason for that successful transition over to growing more grapes and more wine is because grapes love really dry conditions," he said.
"So it's been a really good way of diversifying for a lot of the farmers across the East Coast."
Droughts can be challenging depending on who you are, the resources you have and how long you've been doing it for, Dr Remenyi said.
But it's not all bad news and Tasmanian farmers are "very well positioned" to handle drought, Dr Remenyi said.
There have been a lot of innovations on the east coast that have allowed production to continue or even be improved over the last two decades.
A lot of people have been listening to the climate science for a long time and have been changing what they grow in response to the science, he said.
But it's also important to be aware that farming communities need our support by buying local, understanding what they need and how we can help them, he said.
Additionally, he said it's important to remember the diversity of our climate experiences.
Some places might be struggling while others could be fine.
"You might come from a microclimate where everything is fine, but 20 kilometres away someone might be struggling with a lack of water."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.