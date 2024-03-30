'A particularly concerning incident': Drunk driver caught at 165km/h

A Gravelly Beach woman has had her car seized after she was caught driving 65 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.
George Town police detected a grey BMW four-wheel drive travelling at 165km/h in a 100km/h zone in Hillwood on March 29.
The 48-year-old woman was pulled over on the Batman Highway at about 7.45pm and subsequently charged with speeding and drink driving offences.
She was arrested and is currently on bail to appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court in May. Her vehicle was immediately confiscated for 28 days.
Police will allege in court that the driver returned a breath alcohol reading of 0.138, nearly three times the legal limit.
"This is a particularly concerning incident, given the combination of high speed and alcohol, which are two of the fatal five causes of serious crashes," Acting Inspector King said.
"Police have increased patrols over the Easter period, so take care on the roads and obey the rules. Remember, we're looking our for you this Easter."
Anyone with further information can contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
