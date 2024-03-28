O'Connor, Manix-Geeves take home major Cricket Tasmania awards

Aidan O'Connor and Emma Manix-Geeves' lists of accolades are now longer.
The Riverside and Greater Northern Raiders talents were named award-winners at Cricket Tasmania's annual ceremony on Thursday night.
O'Connor took home the Jamie Cox Male Young Player of Year, while Manix-Geeves was rewarded by Elyse Villani with the captain's award from the female program.
The award is the icing on the cake of a magnificent year for 17-year-old O'Connor.
A call-up to Australia's under-19 world cup squad followed, playing one game as the side took out the tournament.
Eventually returning to home club Riverside, the all-rounder took 6-34 to steer the Blues into the grand final, in which they were subsequently defeated by Westbury.
Manix-Geeves, 23, continued her strong contribution at both a Premier Cricket and domestic level.
The keeper-batter recorded three scores of 90-plus for the Greater Northern Raiders and two half-centuries for the Tigers' WNCL side, who recorded their third tournament win in a row.
She played a pivotal role in the final - taking a catch before making 28 off 24 balls
Beau Webster and Nicola Carey won the award night's top gongs - the Ricky Ponting and Veronica Pyke Medals.
The women's award was donned the Pyke Medal for the first time in honour of the inaugural captain of the Tasmanian Roar.
Carey scored 696 runs - over 200 runs more than the next batter from any other state and took 14 wickets - edging out Heather Graham, Molly Strano and Lauren Smith for the award.
Webster's 2023-24 season was one of the best in recent memory - scoring 938 runs at an average of 58.62 alongside taking 30 wickets and 24 catches in the Sheffield Shield.
Paired with 315 runs and seven wickets in the Marsh Cup, he saw off Caleb Jewell, Gabe Bell and Jordan Silk to win the award.
Webster also took out the Jack Simmons and David Boon Medals for one-day and Sheffield Shield player of the year respectively.
Lizelle Lee won the WBBL award and Chris Jordan the BBL.
