The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Three-peat and second hat-trick has Shamrocks talking club dynasties

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 24 2024 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Westbury captain Dan Murfet was talking dynasties after his team strengthened their monopoly on Cricket North silverware with a third consecutive first-grade premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Pitch invader mars AFL action in round two
Geelong's Tom Stewart produced a stellar game and celebrated a win in his 150th, against Adelaide. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope, Anna Harrington and Steve Larkin
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.