World Cup winner keen to deliver again in final season with Riverside

Winning a Cricket North premiership in his last season with Riverside would top claiming an under-19 World Cup with Australia for semi-final star Aidan O'Connor.
The Tasmanian Tigers rookie took 6-34 as the Blues backed up a strong day with the bat to dismiss South Launceston for 97 and claim victory with a first-innings advantage of 211.
Reflecting on his breakout year, the 17-year-old all-rounder said: "It's been an unbelievable season. I've been given a lot of opportunities which I probably didn't deserve at the start so it's been great to make up for that.
"The World Cup's obviously sitting right up there at the moment but personally this would mean more to me I reckon, winning this for Riverside with all the boys because this is probably my last full year down here. I'm moving to Hobart at the end of this year so it would mean a lot.
"I've been working toward this for four years and the club 40-odd years so this is going to be a big game for the club and we're all pumped to be a part of it."
Westbury await in the three-day grand final next weekend and O'Connor is anticipating a cracker.
"Westbury are a very strong outfit but the way we're going everyone has earned their spot now. I think we're going to match up quite well and it'll be a good game I reckon.
"We played in a semi three years ago and got through to a grand final but ended up falling 20 runs short against Launceston so if we could go one better this year it would be nice."
After posting 308 on Saturday on the back of a Cooper Anthes century, the Blues wasted no time making early inroads with the ball.
O'Connor took five of the top six including openers Jeremy Jackson and Oliver Knowles for ducks as the Knights crumbled to 5-27
Oliver Marshall's 34 was the only notable resistance as Solomon Scott took 2-12, Ben Hann 1-33 and Lyndon Stubbs a miserly 1-2 off six overs which included five maidens.
O'Connor was happy with his figures but quick to share the credit.
"It's nice to find some form in finals because I was pretty flat with my batting yesterday, getting out for 20, so thought I'd try to make up for it with the ball.
"I've got to thank the captaincy of Pete New and all the boys fielding - I reckon three of my wickets were just good catches - Newy running back, Cooper in the slips - that was probably the difference in the game I would have thought. I don't think we dropped any and obviously they had their chance in the field which they didn't take and it ended up biting them unfortunately.
"I think our openers (Tom Garwood and Rob Eltringham) both got around 40 but the impact they had on the game just put us ahead from the word go and then obviously Cooper's innings (106) was magnificent. Everyone said it was a really mature innings in a final and he just got it done as he always does.
"Bowling today we started well which was nice. Benny Hann was excellent and should have had a lot more than what he got and then Stubbsy through the middle was just dry. I'm not sure if he ever went for a run today he was unbelievable.
"This is a good reward for all the effort we've put in. We've been working for this since June and it's been unreal and the boys deserve every bit of it."
