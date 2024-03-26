New Legana business adds to highway's retail corner

Legana's original retail strip is about to get busier than ever.
The corner site that houses Baba's Kebabs and Roam Coffee has also become home to Legana Laundromat, which is set to open in the next few weeks.
Owner Slava Cook said she had long wanted to remove the asbestos shed that had been on the site for decades.
In the midst of COVID - while she was examining countless PCR tests as a micro-lab technician - she and her husband began planning to transform the site into a laundromat.
"I have a cupboard in my house where I do my laundry and I've been complaining for 20 years about this cupboard laundry," she said.
"He was like 'Slava, I'm going to get you a laundry' and I go 'yeah ok, are we renovating?'
"He goes 'no, we're going to open a laundromat' and I thought I could do that, that sounds good."
The plans have taken some time to come into fruition, but the bulk of the work is done.
The machines arrived earlier this month, the building needs only finishing touches and the signage is up.
The business will offer a fully-automated, self-dosing service, and may add ironing, washing and folding services in future.
"The community here is just great - people are honest and helpful - it's been wonderful," she said.
"It's something very new for us so we're very keen for it to make an impact and be helpful to people as well as look nice.
"I think we're almost there."
Earlier this month, The Examiner revealed plans for a $15 million upgrade of the Legana Shopping Centre.
