Woman pleads guilty over Cressy crash that caused man's leg to be amputated

A former Cressy woman who ran into her sister's boyfriend, seriously injuring his leg, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Amali De Jonge, 19, now of St Mary's, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Brent Cruse, 23, by striking him with a car on November 16, 2023.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan successfully sought that a charge of driving with an illicit substance in De Jonge's body, also from November 16, be adjourned indefinitely.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned the grievous bodily harm case to the Supreme Court on April 22 for sentence.
The court heard last year that Mr Cruse was in a relationship with Amali De Jonge's older sister.
On the day of the incident, Mr Cruse drove his white Toyota west along Saundridge Rd and turned right into Charles Street Cressy.
De Jonge saw Mr Cruse's vehicle and also turned onto Charles Street, cutting the corner and accelerating at speed.
"The complainant parked outside 19 Charles Street and was exiting the vehicle when the accused drove at the vehicle and struck it, severing the complainant's foot," a police prosecutor told the court.
The court heard that De Jonge's vehicle was stopped shortly after and she was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed.
The court heard the complainant was required to undergo a below-knee amputation.
Bail was opposed by police in November, citing concerning messages on De Jonge's phone about absconding.
De Jonge appeared twice in the St Helens division of the Launceston Magistrates Court before pleading guilty on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.