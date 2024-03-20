Webster, Wade and Bell lead Tassie Tigers' Sheffield Shield charge

Freak injuries, star swansongs and international auditions are among the fascinating subplots as the contrasting records of Tasmania and Western Australia square up in the Sheffield Shield final.
Victory at the WACA would see the hosts become the first state in Australian cricketing history to win three consecutive Shield and one-day cup titles at the same time.
In contrast, the Tigers are making just their second final appearance since winning their three Shield titles under Tim Coyle in 2007, 2011 and '13.
Both teams finished the roster season with five wins, three draws and two losses with WA securing home advantage by concluding their campaign with back-to-back wins as the Tigers completed a remarkable sequence of winning every alternate fixture in a record reading W, D, W, D, W, L, W, D, W, L.
The showdown was due to bring together the competition's top two run-scorers in Beau Webster (914 at 65.28) and Cameron Bancroft (778 at 48.62).
However, as the former (who also took 26 wickets at 28.46) was celebrating being named Shield player of the season as he pushes his case for Australian selection, the latter was forced to withdraw after being concussed falling off his bike.
The news was announced at almost the same time as WA teammate Jason Behrendorff also suffered a bizarre injury - breaking his leg in a training accident which ended his Indian Premier League season with Mumbai Indians.
Despite blowing a home final with a surprise last-round loss to lowly South Australia, Jeff Vaughan's Tigers are in a rude state of health, buoyed by the eye-catching form of Webster (just the sixth player to score 800 runs and take 20 wickets in a Shield season), the impending red-ball retirement of 36-year-old former Test wicket-keeper Matthew Wade and the fearsome attack of Gabe Bell (39 wickets in eight games at 18.69) and the returning Riley Meredith.
All-rounder Mitch Owen also returns from a side strain sustained against Western Australia in Tasmania's last one-day cup game in February.
Wade's previous 165 first-class contests include 36 Test matches, 9183 runs (at 40.81), 19 centuries and a highest score of 152.
Sam Rainbird comes out of the squad following his retirement announcement.
Two-time Shield winner Teague Wyllie and spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly are in line to replace Bancroft for the hosts with 20-year-old Connolly set to make his first-class debut.
Sitting third before the final round of the season, Western Australia jumped to the top of the ladder with their big win against Victoria. They have won three of their four games since the BBL break with the other being a draw against Tasmania.
Bancroft and captain Sam Whiteman have been prolific at the top of their order, setting a new WA record as openers and sitting second and fifth respectively among the competition's leading run-scorers.
WA are also the only state to have five wicket-takers with more than 20 scalps this season, led by Corey Rocchiccioli's 39 at 29.92 and Joel Paris (37 at 14.08) plus Charlie Stobo (21 at 31.33), Cameron Gannon (20 at 23.1) and Liam Haskett (20 at 24.75).
WA's Australian all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Cameron Green and Tigers' quick Nathan Ellis won't be available due to their IPL commitments but Wade delayed his departure to Gujarat Titans in order to play and will be chasing his first Shield title with his home state having won four during a decade with Victoria.
The states have met just once before in a Shield decider, back in 1997-98, also at the WACA, when centuries to Jamie Cox (115 not out) and Michael Di Venuto (189) weren't enough to prevent a Brendon Julian-inspired seven-wicket loss.
