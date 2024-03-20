Webster, Wade and Bell lead Tassie Tigers' Sheffield Shield charge

Despite blowing a home final with a surprise last-round loss to lowly South Australia, Jeff Vaughan's Tigers are in a rude state of health, buoyed by the eye-catching form of Webster (just the sixth player to score 800 runs and take 20 wickets in a Shield season), the impending red-ball retirement of 36-year-old former Test wicket-keeper Matthew Wade and the fearsome attack of Gabe Bell (39 wickets in eight games at 18.69) and the returning Riley Meredith.