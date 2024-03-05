Webster redefining his role, future in historic Shield campaign

Batting first on a Bellerive Oval pitch which improves as the match goes on, Tasmania found themselves 9-154 against second-placed Victoria in the second innings on day two.
With their stranglehold on a first home Sheffield Shield final since 2013 slipping away, Beau Webster (70 off 64) was joined by friend and tail-ender teammate Riley Meredith at the crease with a 288-run lead.
Knowing that figure would not be likely defendable, Webster - or 'Slug' as he is known - did what he has done all season, score lots of runs at a fast rate.
"Early days I was probably trying to farm the strike, especially from the quicks, and then as the partnership grew I'd give him one or two balls," Webster said in an interview with The Examiner.
With the 200-centimetre tall right-hander hitting most of the runs - he ended 167 not out off 180 - the pair put together a Tigers record partnership of 153 for the last wicket to finish 307 all out, with a 441-run lead.
"Once we passed that 400 mark, it was a bit of a free for all and just try and get as many as we can," he said.
The Tigers won by 57 runs, and Webster won the Scott Mason Memorial Medal for player of the match.
Leading the league with 840 runs (more than 130 ahead of second-placed Western Australian Cameron Bancroft) at an average of 70, Webster has added wickets to his impressive season as Tasmania close in on their first final appearance since 2018.
His remarkable efforts have come batting at number six, which is often a role requiring an adaptable and pragmatic approach.
But the 30-year-old believes he has found consistency, even in a position which lacks it.
"I'm there to try and move the game along and try and push us to a competitive score or try and chase down a big score, so the way I go about it doesn't really change too much," he said.
"That consistency has been really key and there's really clear messaging from the staff and what they want out of me."
With his name naturally being thrown into conversations about Australian selection as a result of his form, Webster's focus still sits firmly on winning the Shield for Tasmania, before leaving for England to play the upcoming County season with Gloucester.
Webster said he sees his opportunity to play in England as a potential window for future selection to overseas cricket leagues.
"Performing in those sorts of conditions in front of a different audience can open up doors everywhere around the world, so I'm just looking to play as much as I can for the next part of my career," he said.
But above getting an international call-up, securing as many overseas gigs as he can or even moving up to five in the batting order, right now Webster wants to deliver for is home state.
"Having the feeling that the whole state is behind us in the Shield, it's clear that it means a lot to people," he said.
"We want to be able to perform and give a bit back and bring a Shield final home to Tasmania and hopefully the game itself will be massive and it's something that all the boys will be immensely proud of and are striving for."
