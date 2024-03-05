The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Profile

Webster redefining his role, future in historic Shield campaign

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Webster has chipped in with the ball on many occasions since changing from spin to pace. Pictures by Rick Smith
Webster has chipped in with the ball on many occasions since changing from spin to pace. Pictures by Rick Smith

Batting first on a Bellerive Oval pitch which improves as the match goes on, Tasmania found themselves 9-154 against second-placed Victoria in the second innings on day two.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.