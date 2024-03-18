Webster adds Sheffield Shield player of the year to massive season

Homegrown Tasmanian talent Beau Webster has been named the Sheffield Shield player of the year.
The 30-year-old had a season to remember, becoming just the sixth player to score over 800 runs and take more than 20 wickets.
He followed in the footsteps of Tom Moody (twice), Simon O'Donnell, Garry Sobers and Norm O'Neill as the Snug-born star led the competition in runs.
Webster scored 914 runs at an average of 65.28, hitting three centuries including a massive knock of 167 not out.
His bowling complemented that perfectly, taking 26 wickets at 28.46 - sitting 12th in the league.
Speaking exclusively with The Examiner earlier this month, Webster talked about the freedom he has within his role.
"I'm there to try and move the game along and try and push us to a competitive score or try and chase down a big score, so the way I go about it doesn't really change too much," he said.
"That consistency has been really key and there's really clear messaging from the staff and what they want out of me."
The Tigers are set to face Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield final starting from Wednesday - gunning for their first title in 11 seasons.
"Having the feeling that the whole state is behind us in the Shield, it's clear that it means a lot to people," he said.
"We want to be able to perform and give a bit back and bring a Shield final home to Tasmania and hopefully the game itself will be massive and it's something that all the boys will be immensely proud of and are striving for."
Webster has become the eighth Tasmanian player to win the coveted award, echoing the feat of Brian Davidson, David Boon, Dene Hills, Jamie Cox, Michael Bevan, Jackson Bird and Ricky Ponting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.