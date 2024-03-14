Wade announces red-ball retirement, aims to go out on a high with final win

Tasmanian cricketer Matthew Wade will play his final red-ball match as Tasmania aim to win the Sheffield Shield title for first time in 11 seasons.
The 36-year-old informed his teammates of his decision earlier this week before the Tigers' match-up against South Australia.
The Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia - which begins in Western Australia on Thursday, March 21 - will be Wade's 166th first-class contest.
That includes 36 Test matches, scoring 1613 runs with a highest score of 117, which is one of four centuries for his country.
Unable to get opportunities in Tasmania, Wade moved to Victoria before the 2007-08 season and played in four Sheffield Shield titles - captaining them to two wins and named player of the match in 2011.
After 10 years with Victoria, he returned to Tasmania before the 2017-18 season, citing family reasons before taking over the captaincy for several seasons.
He has scored 9183 runs at an average of 40.81 in his first-class career, including 19 centuries and a highest score of 152.
