The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New plan to improve safety on Bass Highway announced

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
March 19 2024 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White announces the party's plan for Tasmanian roads should it win government after Saturday.
Labor leader Rebecca White announces the party's plan for Tasmanian roads should it win government after Saturday.

There will be $50 million invested in improvements to the Bass Highway and another $40 million put into road maintenance if Labor wins government after Saturday's election, party leader Rebecca White says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.