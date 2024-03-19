New plan to improve safety on Bass Highway announced

There will be $50 million invested in improvements to the Bass Highway and another $40 million put into road maintenance if Labor wins government after Saturday's election, party leader Rebecca White says.
The $50 million will be put towards a 10-year action plan with the federal government for the Bass Highway, intended to increase safety, reduce travel time and duplicate more stretches of the highway.
There will be 10-year plans established for the Tasman and Huon highways as well.
Ms White said $5 million will be spent to create more heavy vehicle rest areas around the state, with the first to be developed at Epping Forest.
"Labor knows the most important part of our roads network is the people building them and the people driving on them - and it's why we'll make a record investment in road safety, heavy vehicle driver development and licencing, transport industry workforce development and civil construction training," she said.
Ms White said $250,000 would be spent to support 300 Tasmanians to get their heavy vehicle licenses.
She said the party in government would partner with the RACT in a youth driver training program.
Transport Workers' Union state secretary Mem Suleyman said the organisation was thrilled with Labor's announcement.
"We are confident that if these historic election commitments are implemented in full under a Rebecca White Government, the transport industry in Tasmania will thrive and grow stronger into the future," he said.
During the 2021 state election, Labor released a 10-year works plan for the state's road network.
