Woman dead, three injured after van crash in Northern Tasmania

A 21-year-old woman has died and three women have been hospitalised following a van crash in Northern Tasmania.
Emergency services were called to Poatina Road, Poatina about 2pm on March 8 after a Toyota Tarago van travelled down an embankment and flipped.
It is unclear what caused the van to leave the road.
Three women, all in their early 20s, were transported to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The woman who died was a passenger in the vehicle.
Tasmania Police's Inspector Craig Fox said he understood all four women were international visitors.
"Our thoughts are firmly with the family and friends of the deceased woman," Inspector Fox said.
"The lady is from an international address so we have not notified the next of kin yet.
"We believe they're all from international destinations, but until we finish our investigations ... we don't know for sure."
Police and crash investigation officers were still on the scene at 5.30pm, and the road is expected to remain closed until late into the evening.
The van was travelling down Poatina Hill when the incident occurred.
"It's on the downslope of Poatina Road, so it is quite a windy road that would require careful driving," Inspector Fox said.
"We encourage people who aren't familiar with our roads to make sure they're driving well within their capability to stop any chances of having a crash."
Police asked anyone with relevant information or dash cam footage to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
