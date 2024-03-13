Jackson takes out The Examiner's inaugural player of season award

It's been clear captaincy has suited South Launceston's Jeremy Jackson and helped him take his game up a notch.
He was comfortably the winner of the augural edition of The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season after taking an early lead and finishing on 11 votes.
The opening batter and leg-spinner received the maximum three votes for two of his performances.
Westbury's Ollie Wood, who won the competition's official player of the year award in 2022-23, was runner-up with Riverside's Aidan O'Connor, who played for Australia at the under-19 World Cup, rounding out the top three.
The competition encompassed a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
It was based on the one-day and two-day matches.
While Jackson's focus is on winning this weekend's semi-final against Riverside, he said he was flabbergasted to receive the honour.
He has enjoyed mentoring a young team that featured five teenagers in round one.
"It's definitely been a learning curve for me these last two seasons of (leadership)," he said.
"I didn't have any captaincy experience prior to that really other than the odd stand-in game.
"I have really enjoyed trying to help other guys be as good as they can be and particularly some of our young guys, starting their journey in first-grade.
"That's something I've found really rewarding and there's a crop of guys there that I hope are going to be really good players and club people for us for many years to come."
Jackson said it had been one of his more consistent seasons.
"It's probably my best season statistically with both bat and ball," he said.
"So to do them both in the same season is something I'm happy with and obviously pretty proud of."
The all-rounder said he had put more emphasis on his preparation.
"As you get a little bit older, the way you prepare in the days leading into a game probably become a bit more important," he said.
The off-spinner took multiple five-fors and while he didn't score a century, he hit numerous unbeaten half-centuries.
Jackson picked up 10 of his votes in the Greater Northern Cup one-day competition but said he preferred two-day cricket.
Jackson has won admirers for his match-saving innings against Westbury last weekend at Ingamells Oval.
The opener finished unbeaten on 81 from 246 balls which meant he faced half of the balls in that innings.
"When you have a good game, you hope it contributes to a team win, on the weekend that wasn't the scenario - we were chasing a draw," he said.
"A draw is obviously better than a loss so I was happy I was able to do that bit for our team and secure that draw.
"I was pretty proud of that innings."
