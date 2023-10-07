If you were in Launceston last October, you'd say Saturday's weather was a miracle.
And the sunny stage was set for a 16-year-old to shine.
South Launceston's Jack French, batting at six, came to the crease when his team's Cricket North one-day match against Mowbray was in the balance.
He'd just seen his skipper Jeremy Jackson (40 from 61 balls) bowled by speedster Spencer Hayes.
And he walked out to join who appeared to be South's last great hope, the experienced Nathan Philip.
The Knights were 4-62 and chasing the Eagles' 8-165 at Invermay Park.
French built his innings slowly, patiently waiting for the bad ball and finding the boundary.
The teenager ended up scoring a crucial 38 from 74 balls and was nearly there until the end of the Knights' three-wicket victory.
It was an innings that brought a smile to the face of skipper Jeremy Jackson.
"It's exceptional, it was definitely the best knock he's played at first-grade level," he said.
"But I'm sure we're going to see plenty more of those sorts of knocks and beyond in the future from him.
"He's like a lot of those young guys we've got - they're in the same age bracket at the club coming through together.
"They're all just improving year-on-year, almost week-on-week you can see improvement in a lot of these guys.
"They work really hard and it's pleasing to see when they're able to go out there and get some reward on game day."
Jackson said French batted beautifully.
"It was really mature, he put on an important partnership with Nathan," he said.
French wasn't the only teenager that helped South's cause.
They had five with Riley Donlon, 17, James Marshall, 19, Jack Crane, 16, and Oliver Knowles, 17, all playing their part in the triumph.
Despite the fact South won with four overs up their sleeve, the game appeared much closer as Mowbray battled hard to stay in the fight.
Opener John Hayes (33) and Ishang Shah (31) top-scored while Lachlan Rowlands made 20 on debut.
Spencer Hayes bowled great spells to claim 4-21, including two late lbw scalps to keep the Eagles in it.
The match had life as South slowly reeled in the final 10 runs.
Jackson called it a really pleasing win.
"We've struggled to win the first game of the year for a few years and we've also struggled to win tight games at times as well," he said.
READ MORE:
"Those young guys in that side acquitted themselves superbly. They all looked every bit first-grade cricketers so I couldn't be prouder, I'm really happy."
The captain said Graham Donaldson, Donlon and debutants Crane and George McAdam bowled well.
Meanwhile, Riverside got their season off to a blistering start with another teenager, Aidan O'Connor, putting together a performance to remember.
He made 16 runs and later took 4-19 as the Blues thumped the reigning premiers Westbury at Windsor Park.
Riverside posted 5-209 before limiting the Shamrocks to 107.
Opener Ramesh Sundra made a patient 42, first-drop Cooper Anthes added 24 and coach Patty Mackrell went bang with 64 from just 44 balls.
Fast bowler O'Connor snared three of the first four pegs to have the Shamrocks all at sea at 4-8.
"He bowls with good pace and hits good line and length and he always puts pressure on the batsman," Mackrell said.
"Early on he was able to do that and really strangle the batsmen into playing shots to score.
"He bowled a couple of absolute pearlers that really got the whole team up and about."
The coach said debutant Ben Hann, who had opener Sisitha Jayasinghe caught behind, bowled well in tandem with O'Connor.
"He was just as important in his role because that other end is where they're going to look to attack but he was able to keep that tight and put pressure on them," he said.
Mackrell had praise for how his team fielded to complement the bowling.
Captain Daniel Murfet provided the most resistance for Westbury with 43 not out.
Joel Lloyd notched 23 from 32 balls in the middle order. Launceston, who had the bye, host Mowbray in their opening match next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.