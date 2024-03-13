The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket North team of week: A bowling performance impossible to ignore

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 13 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Ben Hann took overall figures of 11-37 to earn the top votes. Picture by Craig George
Riverside's Ben Hann took overall figures of 11-37 to earn the top votes. Picture by Craig George

Riverside recruit and The Examiner's Ben Hann has banged down the door to earn three votes in the Cricket North player of the season competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.