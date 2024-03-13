Cricket North team of week: A bowling performance impossible to ignore

Riverside recruit and The Examiner's Ben Hann has banged down the door to earn three votes in the Cricket North player of the season competition.
His match-winning performance against Launceston, which earned the Blues a two-day home semi-final, was impossible to ignore in the last home-and-away round.
An astounding 7-17 from nine overs, including dismissing Launceston's opening-five batters, was followed up by 4-20 from 11 overs in the second innings.
Meanwhile, South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson took out the inaugural edition of The Examiner's player of the season award.
It encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Final leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston)
A brave captain's knock as the Knights tried to earn a home semi-final. Only two of South's top-seven batters got to double digits, highlighting the significance of the feat in their drawn match against Westbury.
James Tyson (Westbury)
Laid the foundation for the team's massive innings of 7-408, getting them to 117 before being dismissed. In great touch for the grand final after making 132 in the round prior.
Ollie Wood (Westbury)
The major reason why Westbury reached their Cricket North rarity of surpassing 400 in an innings. Did well to get his century given his arm injury which he carried through the 80s and 90s.
Cooper Anthes (Riverside)
Came in at 2-26 and guided the Blues past the Lions' first innings score of 78.
Chathura Athukorala (Westbury)
Kept the runs flying along after coming in at 4-181 and was among the competition's top-scorers across the fortnight.
Charlie Taylor (Launceston)
Came in when his side was a scary 3-1. Gave them something to work with as only one other teammate got past 10 runs.
Kieren Hume (Westbury)
A good time to spend time in the middle and make runs before the grand final. What could have been if he was available on day two?
Liam Ryan (Westbury)
One of the great stories from the round was that renowned pace bowler Ryan achieved his maiden first-grade half-century.
Ben Hann (Riverside)
Vice-captain Anthes said he had been the Blues' best bowler since Christmas and had grown in confidence across the summer. In form at the right end of the season.
Lyndon Stubbs (Riverside)
Bowled the most overs of the Blues' attack in both innings and has continued his strong from since return from injury. Earns his spot for numerous wickets taken in the outright win.
Ed Faulkner (Launceston)
The Lions may have only scored 78 in their first innings but they didn't let Riverside surpass it without a fight. Faulkner dismissed their openers cheaply and the Blues were in trouble at 3-28.
