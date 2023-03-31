Westbury's wonderful week continued on Friday night with Ollie Wood and women's captain-coach Stacey Norton-Smith taking out the Cricket North player of the year awards at UTAS Stadium.
Both players were named in their respective teams of the year and Wood also received the Faulkner Trophy as the one-day player of the season.
It topped off an incredible campaign for Wood who played in the Shamrocks' first-grade premiership win against Launceston last weekend.
The all-rounder picked up the crucial wickets of Lions' openers Cam Lynch and Sam Elliston-Buckley on day one.
Wood made 84 runs during the two-day competition and claimed 12 wickets at an average of 17.42.
His highlights came in rounds three and five when he made 58 runs against Mowbray and 6-41 against South Launceston.
According to PlayHQ, Wood's best one-day figures were a 4-30 against Launceston in round six and an unbeaten 64 batting effort against Mowbray in round 11. An elated Wood said he couldn't have been any more surprised to win the top gong.
"It's a pretty big honour and the whole week has just been an absolute whirlwind," he said.
"Winning the flag when I didn't think we'd be in that position - to be here now it's just nuts and I'm pretty taken aback."
The 24-year-old said it was right up there with his biggest achievements.
"It's the best thing I've achieved personally since I've played cricket," he said.
"I was lucky enough to captain the (Greater Northern) Raiders' T20 flag last year which was pretty special considering it was new ground.
"To be in this position is crazy and I actually can't believe it."
Wood provided great insight into how he tackled this season.
"It was probably just having a really consistent approach, I've always been someone that's overthought the game a bit," he said.
The all-rounder tried to be more kind to himself.
"If I could walk off and I had stuffed up and still gave it my best crack that was okay, so that was what I tried to carry through," he said.
He praised his teammates and said this year's flag was particularly significant.
"I've been lucky to win a few now at Westbury and it's probably been the most special one, just under the circumstances and the players we've lost over the past five years - to win another one it's incredible," he said.
Norton-Smith, who joined Westbury this season and took out the award for the third time, said it was an honour she didn't expect.
"I purely came back to cricket this year, just to have a bit of fun on turf, hang out with some young ones and start to enjoy cricket again," she said.
The 21-year-old guided the Shamrocks to their inaugural victory and their maiden finals campaign.
"We were playing against Launnie when we won our first game and I'm pretty sure we all had tears in our eyes at the end of the game. It was amazing. To win the first game was huge," she said.
"Then to get to those finals, I think it was a bit unexpected for everyone, including the people closest to the team."
Norton-Smith hit 69 not out from 55 balls in a losing semi-final effort to Riverside.
According to MyCricket, North-Smith scored the league's most runs with 494 at 54.89 which was 140 more than South Launceston's Belinda Wegman. She also took nine wickets at 17.89.
She elaborated on her approach to batting this season.
"I probably just relaxed a bit," she said. "In the past in the NTCA, I've put a lot of pressure on myself with probably potentially playing state cricket as well.
"This year was also my first year back (on turf) after a couple of years playing Astro-turf cricket. I came back and just wanted to enjoy it and have a bit of fun."
Former Australian Test team coach John Buchanan spoke at the awards.
David Boon (Launceston), Xavier Doherty (Launceston), Clinton Reid (Mowbray), Tony Walters (Riverside) and Peter Griffin (Umpires) were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
South Launceston won the Spirit Of Cricket and Club Championship awards.
Coach: Chathura Athukorala (Westbury)
Umpires: Bibek Sedhai, Darren Dietz
