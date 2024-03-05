Liberals promise to end ramping is a lie, says Greens

The Liberals' promise to end ambulance ramping is being slammed by the Greens as a lie.
The state government said it would end ramping by 2026 under changes to the health system's transfer of care policy.
This policy sets a new state guideline where patients must be transferred from ambulances into emergency departments in half an hour.
Under the old guidelines any patient left waiting in an ambulance for 15 minutes would be considered ramped, but ramping under the new policy is now recorded at 30 minutes.
It brings Tasmania into line with other states such as Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia which all record ramping at the 30 minute benchmarks.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the new 30 minute mandate would fix ramping in Tasmania's public hospitals.
"Effectively, we're going to be banning ramping," he said.
But Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff has slammed the government's rhetoric and labelled it a vote-grabbing exercise.
She said ramping would not end nor be reduced under the Liberals' transfer of care procedure.
"Dishonesty from Liberal politicians won't end ambulance ramping in Tasmania," Dr Woodruff said.
"This is simply not true, and shows Health Minister Guy Barnett has stooped to a deeply dishonest hoax to try and win votes."
"Their government's own long-held definition is that ambulance ramping occurs when a patient gets to hospital with a paramedic, and is forced to remain in their care for more than 15 minutes."
On Tuesday the Health Minster Guy Barnett stood by comments that the policy would end ramping.
"The Greens are wrong. This policy will effectively ban ramping," Mr Barnett said.
"The Greens and Labor have no plan to deal with ramping. A re-elected majority Liberal Government will implement this national best practice outcome and effectively ban ramping."
The policy is being mandated in stages, where transfers must occur within an hour, which will drop to 45 minutes in 2025, and 30 minutes by 2026.
