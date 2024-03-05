AMA supports Liberals commitment not to alter GP payroll tax

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) backed the commitment from the Tasmanian Liberals not to alter payroll tax arrangements for contracted GPs.
The issue was raised by Labor who pledged to abolish the tax altogether in the first 100 days of office if elected, which the AMA also supported.
AMA Tasmania president John Saul said the commitment from the Liberals recognised the crucial role of general practice in delivering healthcare in Tasmania.
"Imposing a payroll tax on GPs, who are largely independent contractors, would only increase the cost of visiting a doctor," Dr Saul said.
When the pledge was brought up by Labor, State Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the issue of corporate medical centres' liability to payroll tax "has recently become prominent due to active compliance programs by other state and territory revenue offices."
"However, there has been no change to the law in this area and the Government won't be introducing any changes," Mr Ferguson said.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow warned sticking with the status quo meant a new tax.
"A Liberal government GP payroll tax will mean patients will pay $15 to $20 more out of pocket per consultation," Ms Dow said.
"There will be more general practice closures and a decline in bulk billing across Tasmania will continue."
Dr Saul said Tasmanians already struggled to pay the cost of seeing their doctor without that cost going up more to cover a state tax.
"Legislative protection would be even better," Dr Saul said.
