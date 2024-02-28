Feature Property | Old charm, new comfort

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This inviting property seamlessly blends modern convenience with timeless charm. Situated in one of Newstead's most desirable streets, this Federation-style home boasts a flexible floorplan and distinctive features, including leadlight windows, beautiful timber architraves, elegant ceiling roses, and lofty 3.3 metre high ceilings.
Featuring four spacious bedrooms and three well-appointed bathrooms, the home provides ample space for the whole family. The master bedroom offers an ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are generously sized and flooded with natural light. The property boasts ducted heating and cooling throughout the upper level of the home as well as underfloor heating in the main bathroom.
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen and living area, fostering a seamless flow for both entertaining and daily activities. The modern kitchen, complete with quality appliances and sleek cabinetry, connects to the adjacent living area that opens to a covered outdoor balcony, ideal for enjoying the surroundings or watching the children play in the yard.
The lower floor of the residence has undergone recent renovations, featuring a brand-new bathroom/laundry and two versatile living spaces suitable for guests, entertaining, a home office, or a gym.
