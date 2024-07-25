'Not an iconic building', but heritage marked as council votes on TV studio

Launceston councillors have approved a development application for renovations at the Southern Cross - formerly 9TNT - building at South Launceston.
Plans to demolish parts of the building - old TV studios - at 36 Watchorn Street and divide the premises into five separate tenancies were displayed publicly in June.
They came before the City of Launceston council on July 25, however after last-minute discussions with the Tasmanian Heritage Council an amendment was added to the motion.
This gives the developers six months to install signage and similar features to communicate the site's cultural significance to future visitors, and it mark as the "birthplace of television in Northern Tasmania".
The contributions the broadcaster - which will remain as a tenant for the foreseeable future - had made to the community since 1962 also had to be commemorated.
The site was not heritage listed before plans were lodged with the council, and planning legislation does not allow interim heritage protections in the case of nominations for heritage registers.
Architect Heath Clayton spoke at the council meeting, and said his client was happy to work to ensure the significance of the site was marked in some way - the manner of that yet to be determined.
He said elements of the building's facade served as inspiration for the renovations, but could not be retained due to their construction, and other parts of the building were not up to modern standards.
"The roof leaks and it's full of asbestos," Mr Clayton said.
"It is thermally inadequate and the comfort levels are just not suitable in this day and age."
Mr Clayton said any items of historical significance had been transferred to archives in Melbourne, and Tasmanian museums were approached to gauge interest in the remainder.
Council officers said in a planning report the museums had so far "shown no interest".
Several councillors spoke fondly of the television studios and their significance to Launceston - with multiple references to councillor Andrew Palmer's close association through his wife, Jo Palmer.
Councillor Lindi McMahon said she remembered visiting the studio as a schoolgirl, when she performed live on television as part of a school choir.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said he was pleased the site's significance would be commemorated, even if the physical building was to disappear.
"The building itself, I don't think is an iconic building," Cr McKenzie said.
"Fibro cement in lots of places, aluminium siding in other places, leaking roofs, and so forth.
"There's the history of the site, and I think that the site interpretation clause has been added now enables history of that site to be kept."
Councillor Joe Pentridge said the developers should have gone further with their plans, describing the building as "well past its use-by date" and he offered to "push it down free of charge".
The planning application was unanimously endorsed by councillors.
